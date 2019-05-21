Andrew McCabe: It Was Me, Not Mueller, Who Fired Strzok

Ever since FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed in 2017 from Robert Mueller’s team for sending anti-Trump text messages ahead of the election, it’s been assumed the special counsel himself made the call. However, Politico reports that a newly released December 2017 interview with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe contains the intriguing claim that he was the one who made the call to get rid of Strzok. The claim was made in a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees. “I made the decision to remove him from the investigation that evening,” said McCabe, talking about when he learned of the texts on July 27, 2017. Strzok has omitted any mention of McCabe when discussing his removal, saying the discussion was between himself, Mueller, and one of Mueller's attorneys. McCabe said he feared Strzok’s alleged biases “could place in jeopardy the work of the special counsel’s team.”