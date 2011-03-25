Andrew Sullivan: Book of Mormon a 'Triumph'

CHEAT SHEET
Soon-to-be Daily Beast blogger Andrew Sullivan attended opening night of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s new musical, The Book of Mormon, and called it “a loving celebration of religious faith” despite its being heralded as the most obscene musical ever to hit Broadway. Sullivan says the “underlying humaneness of their view of the world” makes the show “subversive material filtered through tradition and sincerity.” He concludes: “It is the best thing they have ever done—musically, theatrically, comically. They are slowly becoming the Hogarths and Swifts of our time, because by trashing the world with anarchic humor and biting commentary, they are obviously also intent on saving it.”