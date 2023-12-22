Andrew Tate Loses Bid to Visit Ailing Mom in U.K.
DENIED
Andrew Tate’s request to leave Romania for an “emergency visit” to London to see his mother, who recently suffered a heart attack, was denied by a Romanian appeals court. “Rejected. The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive,” Tate posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. “Theres [sic] no innocent until proven guilty in Romania.” Andrew and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in December 2022 on rape and human trafficking charges in Romania and were later prohibited from leaving the country. The pair, along with two women, have been accused of forcing women to perform in sexually explicit videos sold online. A spokesperson for the siblings told the Daily Mail, “Andrew and Tristan have maintained an impeccable record of adhering to all restrictions and have never violated any regulations, affirming their commitment to compliance and proving that they are not a flight risk.” They later added, “The decision delivered by the court has left us disheartened.”