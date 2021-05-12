Yang Admits His Israel Tweet Was Tone-Deaf After ‘Upset’ Campaign Volunteers Rebuke Him
‘OVERLY SIMPLISTIC’
Andrew Yang has held his hands up after being roundly criticized for his one-sided tweet about the conflict between Israel and Palestine. In the offending tweet, which was sent on Monday night, the New York City mayoral hopeful wrote: “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists.” He didn’t mention the many more Palestinians who were killed and injured. In a statement posted to his social pages Wednesday, he admitted that he’d got it wrong after being confronted by “upset” volunteers on his campaign who felt his tweet was “overly simplistic.” Yang wrote: “They were, of course, correct. I mourn for every Palestinian life taken before its time as I do for every Israeli... Support of people does not make one blind to the pain and suffering of others.” He went on to say he hopes the situation is resolved quickly with as little conflict as possible.