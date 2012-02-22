Angelina Jolie Joins NewsBeast Summit!

Next month, inspiring women leaders and activists from around the globe—including Nobel winner Leymah Gbowee, Angelina Jolie, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, Meryl Streep, Madeleine Albright, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, California Attorney General Kamala Harris, Israeli opposition leader Tzipi Livni, The New York Times’s Jill Abramson, president of Kosovo Atifete Jahjaga, Nancy Pelosi, and many more—will convene in New York City for Newsweek and The Daily Beast's third annual Women in the World Summit. Housed at Lincoln Center, the three-day event will spotlight the urgent challenges facing women today. From a Pakistani bride who fled the prospect of a cruel enforced marriage to crusade for marital rights to soap-opera writers transforming sexist societies; from female powerhouses in national security to the Egyptian blogger who’s covered a year of dashed hopes and turmoil for the women of Tahrir Square, the summit showcases women who are battling the status quo, picking up the pieces in the aftermath of war and shattering glass ceilings. The event will also feature performances by the star of Broadway’s Evita revival and a closing presentation by Oscar nominee Streep. Buy tickets and see our complete lineup of events.
