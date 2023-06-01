Another Ex-Teacher Joins Lawsuit Against Ye’s Private School
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Donda Academy, the Christian private school founded by rapper Kanye West, is facing yet another round of allegations from a third former teacher. In an amended complaint filed Thursday, Timanii Meeks joined the lawsuit’s two other ex-teachers with claims that the building was riddled with safety hazards and that she was let go after parents complained her classroom had no books. Meeks reported exposed electrical wiring, loose baseboards, and “significant issues” of bullying in the school to administrators, but they dismissed her concerns and replied the academy was “working on the kinks,” according to the suit. The complaint also states that parents who sat in on Meeks’ class in October 2022 made a fuss about the lack of textbooks “or any sort of educational items that would typically be found in a classroom.” The same month, the teacher was dismissed without explanation. Other accusations in the lawsuit against Ye’s school include only serving sushi for lunch, banning Adidas or Nike shoes, not hiring a nurse or janitor, and prohibiting utensils to eat. Representatives for Ye, the school’s lawyers and former officials, and the current principal did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News.