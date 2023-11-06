Another Blackhawks Player Says He Was Sexually Assaulted by Video Coach
AGAIN
A former member of the Chicago Blackhawks has sued the franchise alleging that he was sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich and that the organization failed to adequately respond to his complaint so as not to disrupt a Stanley Cup run. The lawsuit against the ice hockey team was filed Thursday listing the plaintiff as “John Doe.” The Chicago Tribune reported that Doe was a member of the so-called “Black Aces” squad—a group of minor league players who traveled with the NHL team during the playoffs to fill in in case of injuries. The plaintiff claims to have been assaulted by Aldrich during the 2009-10 season, with the former coach allegedly threatening the player against reporting his alleged conduct. The Tribune said the plaintiff was a teammate of Kyle Beach—the former Black Ace who reached a settlement with the Blackhawks in 2021 after he alleged he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich.