Another NFL Player Faces Assault Charges

Police have arrested Jonathan Dwyer of the Arizona Cardinals for a domestic violence incident that occurred in late July. On September 11, Phoenix police took a report of the incident, which allegedly involved a 27-year-old women and her 18-month-old son. Dwyer faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a minor, and preventing the use of a phone during an emergency. Dwyer denied any physical assault in interviews with detectives. The Cardinals immediately deactivated Dwyer. "We will continue to closely monitor this as it develops and evaluate additional information as it becomes available,” the team said in a statement. Dwyer has become the fourth NFL player in less than two weeks to face some form of suspension due to domestic violence charges.