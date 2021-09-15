Anti-Mask Pastor Insists Twitter Banned Him for Dropping ‘Biblical Bombs’
YEAH, RIGHT
An avid anti-mask pastor in Tennessee has been permanently banned on Twitter, he said, insisting it’s all because he was dropping “gospel, political, and biblical bombs.” Greg Locke, of the Global Vision Baptist Church, took to Facebook Live Tuesday to explain how the service banned him after his 12-year tenure on the site. He then chastised “sheep” for letting Twitter host the Taliban on the platform but removing his large, verified, holier-than-thou account. “Wake up,” he said. “Use your brain, use your Bible, get a backbone.” He also likened his ban to a “persecution” of Christians, a view yet to be shared by any large Christian institutions.
Locke has maintained a steady stream of controversy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been accused of spreading misinformation. He once promised to ban those who show up to his sermons in masks. He’s also a steadfast subscriber to the Big Lie, calling those who believe Joe Biden is the legitimate president “crack-smoking, demon-controlled leftists.”