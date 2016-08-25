Apple Boosts iPhone Security Over Mideast Spyware

CHEAT SHEET
Apple’s iPhone has boosted its global operating system’s security in the wake of an unsuccessful attempt to break into the phone of an Arab activist. The spyware involved in the failed breach showed three previously unknown weaknesses in the device’s security. Reports pointed to the Israeli company NSO Group as the spyware’s creator. “The threat actor has never been caught before,” said researcher Mike Murray, who also called the program “the most sophisticated spyware package we have seen in the market.” The reports detailed how the iPhone could be infiltrated using a trick that one spyware broker paid $1 million to recreate.