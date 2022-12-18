CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Argentina Defeats France on Penalties in World Cup Thriller
BEST EVER?
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, defeating reigning champion France in penalty kicks with a final score of 3-3 after a thrilling rollercoaster of a game. The win was catapulted by team captain Lionel Messi, who scored two of the team’s goals. The game saw Argentina in the lead—up until the 80th minute, when France scored two goals within 90 seconds of each other. The sudden tie began an extra period of international anxiety, where fans watched as Argentina—and then France—each scored another goal. Argentina persevered through the final minutes of extra time, however— including a save from goalie Emiliano Martinez in the 120th minute—to win the game 4-2 in penalty kicks.