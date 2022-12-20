CHEAT SHEET
Argentine Players Forced to Escape Rowdy World Cup Parade Via Helicopter
The streets of Buenos Aires filled with more than four million people Tuesday erupting in celebration for the country’s soccer team following its World Cup victory over the weekend. But the celebration took an abrupt turn when the team’s bus was forced to make an emergency stop after two men tried to jump from a bridge onto the bus. One made it onto the bus’ upper deck, while another hit it and fell to the road. At least 340 people were injured in the parades, according to Alberto Crescenti, head of the emergency medical services in Buenos Aires. Due to the excessive traffic, Argentina’s team was picked up from the bus by helicopter and flown to safety.