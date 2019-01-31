Ariana Grande Fixes Misspelled Japanese Tattoo After Online Ridicule
THE GIRL WITH THE BBQ TATTOO
Pop icon Ariana Grande took to Instagram Thursday to announce that she has corrected Wednesday’s hilarious failed tattooing attempt. Grande debuted her new palm tattoo, which was meant to say “7 Rings,” in honor of her hit new single, on Instagram Wednesday—but things didn’t go exactly as planned, as users quickly pointed out that the tattoo actually means “shichirin,” a small Japanese-style BBQ grill. In her Thursday story, Grande debuted the additional ink—which supposedly has corrected the problem—and thanked her tutor for her guidance. “Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend,” Grande wrote. “And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u.”