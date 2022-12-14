Arizona Driver Used Inflatable Grinch to Sneak Into Carpool Lane: Cops
‘SEUSSPICIOUS’
It ain’t easy being green. The mean ones over at the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a state trooper pulled a driver over after spotting a “Seusspicious-looking” passenger in his car last week. Upon closer inspection, the department said, the officer was able to determine “the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch.” Since there were no other passengers in the car, the driver was cited for using the high-occupancy vehicle lane during a restricted time by the trooper, whose heart apparently remained just two sizes too small. While they appreciated the man’s “festive flair,” according to the Associated Press, Arizona law enforcement said he had acted illegally, and encouraged others to use their puzzlers—and obey the rules of the road.