Arizona Man Cited for Using Skeleton as Passenger to Drive in Carpool Lane

Read it at Seattle Times
Arizona highway police cited a 62-year-old man Thursday for using what looked like a Halloween decoration as a ‘passenger’ in a bare-bones attempt to drive alone in an HOV lane, according to the Associated Press. The man sat a skeleton in a bucket hat upright atop a cooler and tied the dummy to the passenger seat with a strand of yellow rope, a photograph showed. An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman told the AP that the agency cites 7,000 people per year for HOV lane violations.