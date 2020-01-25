CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Arizona Man Cited for Using Skeleton as Passenger to Drive in Carpool Lane

    HIGHWAY TO HELL

    Blake Montgomery

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Arizona Department of Public Safety

    Arizona highway police cited a 62-year-old man Thursday for using what looked like a Halloween decoration as a ‘passenger’ in a bare-bones attempt to drive alone in an HOV lane, according to the Associated Press. The man sat a skeleton in a bucket hat upright atop a cooler and tied the dummy to the passenger seat with a strand of yellow rope, a photograph showed. An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman told the AP that the agency cites 7,000 people per year for HOV lane violations.

    Read it at Seattle Times