Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly was arrested and is now being held on $1 million bail in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who police suspect may have been a Mexican citizen. The victim—believed to be 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Butimea from Nogales, Mexico, just over the border—was killed Jan. 30 in Kino Springs, Arizona, on Kelly’s cattle ranch, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators do not yet have a motive and do not know if the two individuals previously knew each other.