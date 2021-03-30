CHEAT SHEET
Armie Hammer Loses Another Job Amid 'Cannibal' Rape Scandal
Variety
As a scandal sparked by messages about cannibalism and accusations of cruelty and sexual assault unfurled this winter, actor Armie Hammer lost his agent and film roles. But the Call Me By Your Name star still had one job on the books: the lead in the thriller Billion Dollar Spy. But now, Variety reports, Hammer has been dropped from that project, too. Hammer has denounced the accusations against him as “bullshit” and claims all sexual contact was consensual. The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into one allegation of rape.