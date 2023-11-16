Artist Dies in Random Stabbing Spree at Louisiana Tech
‘A FRIEND’
A well-known local artist is being mourned by the New Orleans community after she died from injuries suffered in a random stabbing spree on a Louisiana college campus. Annie Richardson’s death on Tuesday evening was announced by Louisiana Tech University. “My prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family, and all who called Annie a friend,” LTU President Les Guice said. “Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time, but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely upon as we grieve together.” The Monday spree left three other women injured, with two hospitalized. One victim remained in serious condition, school officials said. The suspect, Jacoby Johnson, a senior at the university, was arrested minutes after the attack. The university said that Johnson, 23, will face a charge of second-degree murder on top of charges of attempted murder.