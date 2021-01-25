Asia Argento Says ‘Fast And the Furious’ Director Rob Cohen Sexually Assaulted Her
‘HE ABUSED ME’
Italian actress Asia Argento has accused Rob Cohen, director of the original The Fast and the Furious, of sexually assaulting her while filming the 2002 movie xXx. “He abused me, making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it,” Argento told the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera. “I woke up in the morning naked in his bed.” In a statement, a spokesperson for Cohen said Argento’s accusations were “absolutely false.” Cohen had previously been accused of sexual assault by an anonymous alleged victim, as detailed in a 2019 HuffPost article, which he also denied. Argento became an early face of the #MeToo movement as one of the first actresses to publicly accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault in 2017. Argento herself was accused of assault in 2014, settling out of court with young actor Jimmy Bennett, but later portraying him as the aggressor.