CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Assad Supports Putin in Ukraine

    dictators unite

    AFP/Getty

    Because obviously. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad came out in support of Russia's actions against Ukraine on Thursday. The embattled leader sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he and Syria's citizens approve of Putin's attempts to stabilize Ukraine. Damascus supports the "rational and peaceful approach of Russian president, aimed at world’s stability and fight against terrorism," he wrote, according to Syria's news agency.

    Read it at Voice of Russia