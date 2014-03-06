Assad Supports Putin in Ukraine

CHEAT SHEET
Because obviously. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad came out in support of Russia's actions against Ukraine on Thursday. The embattled leader sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he and Syria's citizens approve of Putin's attempts to stabilize Ukraine. Damascus supports the "rational and peaceful approach of Russian president, aimed at world’s stability and fight against terrorism," he wrote, according to Syria's news agency.