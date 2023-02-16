Domestic Violence Case Against Former Texas Basketball Coach Dropped
DISMISSED
The felony domestic violence case against former University of Texas men’s head basketball coach Chris Beard was dropped Wednesday, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said. In a statement, Garza explained that his office had determined the charge could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt after a “careful and thorough” review of the evidence, and taking into consideration the “wishes” of Randi Trew, the alleged victim and Beard’s fiancée. The coach was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation—family violence on Dec. 12 after Trew called 911, telling police that Beard “choked me, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts,” according to an affidavit. The University of Texas suspended Beard without pay the evening of his arrest. On Dec. 23, Trew issued a statement denying much of the affidavit, saying Beard acted in self-defense and that she’d never intended for him to be prosecuted. He was fired by the university two weeks later. On Wednesday, Beard’s attorney reiterated his client’s “absolute innocence” and said they were “very pleased” with the development.