CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
:(
At Least 18 Migrant Children Under Age 2 Were Separated From Parents: House Report
Read it at CNN
A new report from the House Oversight Committee says that at least 18 migrant children under the age of two were separated from their parents at the border and “kept apart for 20 days to half a year.” This included nine infants under the age of one. At least 241 children were kept in border patrol facilities far longer than the permitted 72-hour holding period, the report says, and more than 400 children were moved around to multiple holding facilities. According to the report, the list that was provided to the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee is part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union. This list comes in the wake of accusations of overcrowding in border facilities.