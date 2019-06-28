CHEAT SHEET
YOU RHONE-D BELIEVE IT
Rhone’s New Activewear Collection Is Packed With Features — And Looks Really, Really Cool
Scouted favorite athleisurewear brand Rhone is back with a new activewear collection to keep you cool (in all the ways) this summer. Whatever your summer looks like and however you plan to spend it, there’s a lightweight, breathable top or bottom in this collection just for you. The Notch Performance Pique Tee, apart from looking really cool, fights away odor and provides venting in its side, not to mention the chafe-free seams stitching throughout the pique mesh fabric it’s made of. The 6-Inch Tempo Short packs a brief liner, lightweight fabric that stretches four ways, and a zippered back pocket into a perfect running short. Or finally upgrade your bathing suit with the 6-Inch Fletcher Trunk, which also comes equipped with a mesh brief liner, as well as 4-way stretching and breathable fabric that dries quickly. There’s so much more to the collection so it’s smart to scroll through the new offerings and maybe even check out one of our favorite previous 2019 releases. | Shop Rhone’s New Collection >
