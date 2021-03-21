Atlanta Massacre Victim Yong Yue’s Son: ‘She Was Hatefully and Violently Murdered’
‘AN AMAZING WOMAN’
The youngest son of one of the six Asian-American women killed in shootings at Atlanta spas is speaking out about the way she was “hatefully and violently murdered.” In a GoFundMe post, Rob Peterson says Yong Yue, 63, was an “an amazing woman who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke. Will miss joining mom on her weekly Sunday routine to the grocery store and traditional Korean dinner. She was always kind-hearted and willing to help everyone she encountered.”
He said the family is still in shock over how she died. “The world will throw you trials and tribulations to test you, but this test feels so unfair,” he wrote, adding that the money raised will be used, in part, to allow family members to travel to her memorial.
The authorities have charged Robert Aaron Long, 21, with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.