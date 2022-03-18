CHEAT SHEET
Atlanta Woman Shot Dead in Dispute Over Bowling Ball
Investigators in Georgia are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman following an argument over a bowling ball. LaKevia Jackson, 31, was gunned down Thursday night outside the Metro Fun Center in Atlanta, according to CBS46. Jackson, who reportedly had a child with Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug, was at the bowling alley for her best friend’s birthday party, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At some point during the evening, Jackson and another patron got into a dispute involving a bowling ball, police said. The unidentified suspect reportedly waited outside for Jackson to leave, and opened fire as she exited the building. “I lost my baby all over a bowling ball,” Jackson’s mom told CBS46.