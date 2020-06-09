CHEAT SHEET
Barr Contradicts Trump’s Claim About ‘Inspecting’ White House Bunker
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that he went into the White House bunker purely to do an inspection while protests were happening outside.
“We were reacting to three days of extremely violent demonstrations right across from the White House,” Barr said on Fox News. “A lot of injuries to police officers, arson. Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker. We can’t have that in our country.”
Trump said last week that he only went down to “inspect” the bunker and that he had done so several times before. The president reportedly spent an hour in the bunker during last week’s protests, which is reserved for emergencies.