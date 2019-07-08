CHEAT SHEET
Attorney General Bill Barr: Mueller Testimony Will Be a ‘Public Spectacle’
In an interview with the Associated Press, Attorney General William Barr claimed Congressional Democrats were creating a “public spectacle” by subpoenaing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “I’m not sure what purpose is served by dragging him up there and trying to grill him,” Barr said of Mueller’s upcoming testimony, slated for July 17. “I don’t think Mueller should be treated that way or subject himself to that, if he doesn’t want to.” He also said he thought the Supreme Court’s ruling blocking a citizenship question from being put on the 2020 census was “wrong.” Barr added that that he believes the Justice Department has “an opportunity potentially to cure the lack of clarity” that the Supreme Court took issue with when blocking the government’s move to modify the census.