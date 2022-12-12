2 Cops Reportedly Killed by Camo-Clad Shooters on Remote Property
‘TERRIBLE SCENES’
Two young police officers and a member of the public were killed in a brutal attack in Australia on Monday. Four officers were approaching a house in Wieambilla in the northeastern state of Queensland in connection with a report about a missing person when they were shot at from gunmen inside the building. Two of the officers—a woman, 26, and a man, 29—were injured. Two shooters wearing camouflage fatigues were then seen approaching the wounded cops and shooting them dead where they lay, The Australian reports. A witness reportedly saw the killers taking the deceased officers’ guns. The member of the public killed was a neighbor who came to investigate after hearing gunfire, according to the Daily Mail. A third officer was injured by a bullet graze, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said at a news conference, while a fourth managed to flee by hiding in scrub surrounding the property. The shooters, who have yet to be detained, allegedly started a bushfire in the hope of finding the young female officer, but a police extraction team was able to rescue her. “Tragically this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times,” Carroll added.