Rockstar Nick Cave Confirms Another Son’s Shock Death
MORE TRAGEDY
Australian rocker Nick Cave announced the death of his son, Jethro Lazenby, 31, in a statement on Monday. “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave, known as the frontman of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, said. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” Lazenby had been released from jail two days prior after serving time for assaulting his mother, Australian model Beau Lazenby, during a fight over cigarettes. The Daily Mail reports that Lazenby, who was also a model, suffered from health issues and his lawyer, Sean Ghattas, said in court that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. His death comes just seven years after Cave’s 15-year-old son, Arthur, died after falling from a cliff in Brighton while tripping on LSD.