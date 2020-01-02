Death Toll Climbs as Bushfires Rage Across Australia
At least 17 people have died as bushfires continue to rage across Australia, the Associated Press reports. Seventeen people have been reported missing in the Australian state of Victoria, according to Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, who also confirmed on Wednesday the death of a man, 67-year-old Mick Roberts, as a result of the blazes. Authorities in Victoria are attempting to clear roads to access a town called Cann River, where residents have been taking shelter in a school after a fire near Mallacoota started to spread. Andrews also said nine satellite phones were dropped to other isolated communities. About 4,000 Mallacoota residents and tourists were trapped near the coast Tuesday, and they were evacuated by a naval ship Wednesday morning.