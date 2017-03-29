Authorities Release Seattle ‘DREAMer’

CHEAT SHEET
Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 24-year-old Mexican immigrant with a work permit who was arrested near Seattle last month, was released from federal custody Wednesday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Medina, a “DREAMer” who came to the United States with his parents at the age of 10, in early February. They subsequently alleged that Medina had gang ties and should be deported, an allegation that Medina’s lawyers have denied. An immigration judge granted his release on a $15,000 bond while proceedings over his legal status in the United States continue.