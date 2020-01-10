Authors Stephen King, Don Winslow Pledge $200K to Charity if White House Press Sec Holds Briefing
Authors Stephen King and Don Winslow pledged to donate $200,000 to charity if White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham held an hour-long formal press briefing at the White House, Deadline reports. In a Thursday tweet, Winslow wrote that he would donate $100,000 to St. Jude Children's Hospital in her name—and King said he would match Winslow's contribution. “I’ll also make it $100,000. That’s 200 K for charity. And all you have to do is YOUR DAMN JOB!” King wrote. Grisham, who hasn't held a press briefing since March, told CNN later Thursday that the authors should donate to charity regardless of her actions. “If you have $200,000 to play with, why not just help children because it’s a good thing to do?” she said. “Donations to charity should never come with strings attached.”
Winslow responded, stating that he and King—who have been Trump critics in the past—were already regular donors to charity. “Stop evading, Stephanie,” Winslow tweeted. “What are you afraid of?” In a statement, Winslow also told Deadline that Grisham should quit her job “because her job is to answer those questions in the White House briefing room.”