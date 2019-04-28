‘Avengers: Endgame’ Boasts $1.2 Billion Worldwide Opening

Avengers: Endgame, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and the finale of a 22-movie sequence, demolished the box office on its opening weekend—bringing in $1.2 billion in worldwide ticket sales and smashing more than a dozen box office records. The film had the largest-ever opening weekend of any film, bringing in nearly two times as much as the previous record holder, Avengers: Infinity War. It was also the fastest to reach $1 billion, and had the highest-ever opening weekend in 44 global markets.