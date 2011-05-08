Bahrain to Lift State of Emergency

CHEAT SHEET
Bahrain's Sunni king says he will lift his country's state of emergency on June 1, over a month after he instituted it to quell Shi-ite protests. Bahrain's Shi-ite majority had been demanding greater political freedoms, a constitutional monarchy, and an end to sectarian discrimination, but the state cracked down on demonstrators with the help of troops sent by its Sunni neighbors. Hundreds have been arrested and dozens put on trial in special courts. At least 29 people have been killed. Fourteen out of 21 opposition leaders and political activists are being tried in a special security court with attempting to overthrow the monarchy, and the remaining seven will be tried in absentia.