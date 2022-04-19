Barry Morphew’s Murder Case Dropped as Cops Close in on Wife’s Body
FREE FOR NOW
Accused killer Barry Morphew walked out of court a free man on Tuesday after prosecutors dropped murder charges against him for the death of his missing wife Suzanne Morphew. In an 11-page motion, prosecutors asked for a dismissal in the case, as investigators are apparently homing in on Suzanne’s body, which they believe is still stuck under snow near the Colorado home she vanished from in May 2020. Prosecutors said it would be impossible to retrieve the body by the trial’s start date on April 28. Fremont County District Court Judge Ramsey Lama dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile charges when they’re ready. “We fully support this dismissal,” Mallory Morphew, one of Barry Morphew’s daughters, told a judge at the Tuesday hearing. “We know our dad didn’t have anything to do with it.” In their motion, prosecutors also noted that the judge had hampered their case by barring some of their best experts from testifying because of discovery violations. “The Court functionally excluded the People’s best evidence to move forward in this case by severely limiting our expert’s testimony,” the court documents say. Barry Morphew has been accused of killing his wife after finding out about her two-year affair. He was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and a deceased human body, and attempting to influence a public servant.