Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer is Dead at 85

The Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Bart Starr has died at the age of 85, according to the team’s official website. Starr, who was the Packer’s 200th draft pick from the University of Alabama in 1954, was the anchor of coach Vince Lombardi’s string of successful teams, becoming the first quarterback in history to win five NFL championships. He is perhaps best known for leading his team to victory scoring a touchdown on a so-called quarterback sneak when the Packers were trailing the Dallas Cowboys by three points with just 16 seconds on the clock in the Ice Bowl held on New Year’s Eve of 1967. “He called the right thing at the right time and he executed it,” his teammate Boyd Dowler said. “He never made a bad read. He never made a stupid throw.”