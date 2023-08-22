CHEAT SHEET
Ex-College Basketball Player Dies at 23 Just Before Joining Greek League
Former college basketball player Reggie Chaney died on Monday at 23 years old just before he was about to join AE Psychikou in Greece’s domestic league. Chaney was a member of the Arizona Razorbacks and the Houston Cougars’ Final Four run in 2021. “The family of A. E Psychikou, with a deep sorrow, announces that athlete Reggie Chaney who would become a member of our team, died last night in America, of unknown cause, at the age of just 23,” AE Psychikou said. Arkansas head couch Eric Musselman also shared his condolences in a Twitter statement, calling Chaney a “relentless worker” who was “loved by his teammates.”