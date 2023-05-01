Brittney Griner Will Glam It Up at Monday’s Met Gala
BALLIN’
Basketball star Brittany Griner looks like she’ll be trading her Russian prison clothes for custom couture. The WNBA player, who was detained in a Russian penal colony for nearly a year over less than a gram of medical marijuana, is set to attend the Met Gala on Monday after being brought home in a prisoner swap negotiated by the U.S. government. The theme of this year’s event, hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the enormous influence of the late German designer. It’s unclear which fashion house will provide Griner’s outfit and accompany her to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but she will be in celebrated company at the event with Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson among the attendees.