CHEAT SHEET
GIVE ME FRESH AIR
Give Your Immune System a Fighting Chance This Flu Season With a Top-Rated Air Purifier
Things are about to get stuffy around here. When it’s time to turn your heat on, it will most likely kick up all kinds of dust and dander from the months it spent dormant, which is bad news for allergy sufferers. Plus, flu season is nipping at allergy’s heels. That’s where the Levoit Air Purifier comes in. This thing will give your home a new life by filtering smoke, odors, mold spores, pollen, and dust. You name it, it filters it. And right now, it’s on sale for $174, the best price it’s ever been. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it removes all the bad stuff you don’t want lingering around you or your family. The 360-degree filter takes in air from all sides and has three fan speeds that can be cycled through. Or, set it to Auto Mode and it’ll use a sensor that can automatically detect impurities and adjust according to the air quality readings. Even the small details, like an LED screen that can be turned off when you’re heading to bed and a full 12-hour timer function, aren’t left unnoticed. This is the Rolls Royce of air purifiers and if you’re worried about the incoming flu season, grab one while it’s on sale. | Get it on Amazon >
