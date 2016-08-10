Beck Must Reveal Boston Marathon Info

CHEAT SHEET
Chief Judge Patti Saris of the U.S. District Court in Boston ordered Tuesday that conservative TV and radio personality Glenn Beck must reveal the names of confidential sources that he used in 2013 when he reported that a Saudi Arabian student was the “money man” who funded the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Saris also rejected his efforts to dismiss a defamation case against him from the student in question, Abdulrahman Alharbi. “The only way to verify or confirm what the confidential sources told the defendants would be to speak with the sources themselves,” Saris wrote in a 61-page decision.