Sen. Ted Cruz Also Vacationed in Jamaica Over the Summer: WaPo
MUST BE NICE
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under major fire Thursday after flying to Cancun with his family as a multi-pronged crisis raged in his home state amid a winter storm. Millions of Texans have gone without power for days, and nearly half the state’s residents are still seeing water outages as well. But this isn’t the first time Cruz has fled town when a crisis hit; he traveled to Jamaica during the July Fourth holiday last summer despite the CDC’s recommendation that people avoid non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reported Thursday evening. The lawmaker was visiting a friend from his college days, sources told the Post. Meanwhile, Cruz called the mayor of Austin a “hypocrite” on Twitter for vacationing in Cabo San Lucas in November while urging Austin residents to isolate at home.