Belgian Goalkeeper Dies at 25 After Saving Penalty
‘FOOTBALL IS AN AFTERTHOUGHT’
Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died on Saturday, collapsing on a soccer pitch just moments after making a save on a penalty kick, Reuters reported, citing local outlets. He was 25. Espeel’s amateur club, Winkel Sport B, was up over rival team Westrozebeke 2-1 early in the second half of the match when he made the save. Emergency personnel rushed onto the pitch after his collapse, attempting to revive him with a defibrillator. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. “Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel,” the club said in a statement. “We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought.” An autopsy was set to take place Monday to confirm the cause of Espeel’s death.