Country music producer and steel guitarist Tommy Detamore has died suddenly at 70, his wife announced Thursday. “It is with a broken heart I share that my husband of 41 years, Tommy Detamore, went home to be with the Lord yesterday,” Sandra Detamore wrote in a Facebook post. “Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in country music.” She added that she is in the midst of making funeral plans: “This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden.” Detamore began playing pedal steel guitar in the 1970s and went on to build a decades-long career in the industry. In 1991, he founded Cherry Ridge Studio in Floresville, Texas, where he worked with artists including Ray Price, Dallas Wayne, Johnny Bush, The Texas Tornadoes, Ronnie Milsap, Raul Malo, Kyle Park and Tony Booth. “I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever,” his wife wrote.