Grammy Winner Behind Madonna Hits Dies at 69

An American was transported from Antarctica to New Zealand in a dramatic rescue after suffering from a medical emergency. The U.S. National Science Foundation reported that the Australian Airbus A319 Long Range aircraft, with the call sign Snowbird 1, received an “urgent request for assistance” on July 31, flying a passenger in “serious condition” from the U.S. McMurdo Station in Antarctica to New Zealand as temperatures dropped as low as negative 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The Australian Antarctic Division released a statement on Friday confirming the patient’s stay at Christchurch Hospital, where they are receiving medical care. “This was a complex operation carried out in the depths of the Antarctic winter, Emma Campbell, head of the AAD, said in the statement. ”It highlights both the capability of our people and the strong partnerships that underpin Antarctic programs around the world.” Other experts warned that the mission was dangerous due to extreme weather conditions. “It was very close to being too cold,” co-pilot of the rescue, Louise Robertson, said. “There… was really just such a narrow window of opportunity.”
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- 1American in ‘Serious’ Condition After Scary Antarctic RescueRESCUE MISSIONThe rescue mission occurred in temperatures well below freezing.
- 2QVC Host Drops to the Floor After Awkward X-Rated BlunderSLIP OF THE TONGUEToni Brattin lost her composure after using the wrong word entirely.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Musk Rocket Leaves Huge Scar on the MoonSMASH LANDINGNew images from lunar orbit show the dark pockmark left where a Falcon 9 stage smashed into the moon.
- 4Angelina Jolie’s Brother Who She Kissed on Lips Comes OutBREAKING FREEJames Haven, who caused a stir when he kissed his actress sister on the lips at the Oscars, has opened up about his sexuality.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Stay Sleep Without the GrogginessSNOOZE BETTERInfused with CBD and CBN, these sleep gummies help you fall asleep without the next-day hangover.
- 5Grammy Winner Behind Madonna Hits Dies at 69MUSIC LEGENDWilliam Orbit wrote and produced the pop legend’s acclaimed album “Ray of Light.”
- 6Iconic ’80s Rocker Cancels Tour After Mystery InjuryHEALTH SCAREThis iconic rock star was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
- 7Grammy Winners Abruptly Cancel Show Over Medical EmergencyLET’S NOT GROOVEThe cancellation comes months after co-headliner Lionel Richie was forced to cancel dates.
- 8Measles-Infected Guest Poses Risk for Theme Park VisitorsHEALTH SCAREThe disease is reaching record-high infection rates.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Olympic Medalist Announces Engagement to BoyfriendTYING THE KNOT“To say I was shocked was an understatement,” the new fiancé said.
- 10The Vultures Are Circling CNN: WolffCHANGE THE CHANNELThis is what will happen to the long-lauded TV network, and to Donald Trump’s deep, abiding hatred for it.
QVC host Toni Brattin was left mortified after an unfortunate gaffe while trying to sell a wig live on-air. During a broadcast on Wednesday, Brattin was displaying a “Salon Select Wig” to viewers while praising how it looks and feels. “It looks like you went and got a b---job at your–a blowout at your salon,” Brattin said before muttering under her breath, “oh my God,” and stifling laughter. Ever the professional, Brattin still tried to promote the wig after the blunder, but was overwhelmed by laughter. Co-host Terri Conn then had to take the reins and carry on with the show, with a mortified Brattin comically collapsing to the floor in embarrassment, which also promoted laughter from Conn. Speaking to TMZ after the incident went viral online, Brattin said she had no idea the camera was still on her when she fell to her knees. “It’s live television, and you know we all make mistakes,” Brattin said. “At that time I’m just hoping that the camera gets off me, but I can’t really see from behind me as I’m talking. I just want to get this shut down, and hopefully Terry saves my butt.”
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
A South Korean spacecraft has beamed back the first images of the crater a wayward SpaceX rocket stage punched into the moon. The Falcon 9’s upper stage slammed into the lunar surface Wednesday, Aug. 5. South Korea’s Danuri craft reached the area shortly afterward and made several passes from orbit. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute put out the resulting frames Thursday. The pictures show a dark blotch where the booster struck, with dust and debris flung across the ground nearby. Officials at the Korean agency matched the new views against a NASA image of the same terrain taken Oct. 1, 2015. The stage flew on the mission that ferried two commercial landers moonward last year. Gravity and solar activity nudged the spent booster onto a collision path, SpaceX said. It struck at 5,400 mph. Musk’s company put Danuri in space to begin with, launching the orbiter in 2022 out of Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is due to pass over the new crater next week for a closer look at the damage.
James Haven, the brother of Angelina Jolie and son of Jon Voight, has come out as gay after splitting from his ex-wife, Romi Imbelli. On a livestream, Haven, 53, read a letter explaining why he is ready to come out now. “Not because he’s changed, but because he’s tired of hiding. Coming out isn’t about becoming someone new, it’s about allowing everyone else to meet the person who has been here all along,” the letter read. Haven and Imbelli were only married for 15 days in 2024 before separating, but had been friends for more than two decades before their marriage. The pair has maintained their friendship post-breakup. Imbelli posted a compilation video of her and Haven to Instagram on Thursday, writing, “I wasn’t here to out someone I love. I was here to help set someone free. There is a difference. In return he set me free.” Haven’s letter continues: “That little boy with glitter on his face and mascara on his lashes was never confused, broken, or something to be ashamed of. He was simply gay. He was joyful. He was brave before he even knew it.” Haven, who is two years older than his sister, Jolie, caused a stir at the Academy Awards in 2000, where she won Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted. The siblings shared a kiss on the lips, which created a scandal and rumors that the pair were a little too close.
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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.
River Botanicals brings together trusted plant-based wellness brands under one umbrella, offering high-quality products with transparent ingredients, backed by third-party lab testing. It boasts a collection of premium sleep products (available in both non-THC and THC formulas) from Canna River that can soothe these sleep woes. Our favorite? The Canna River sleep gummies, formulated with three key sleep-enhancing ingredients: CBD, CBN, and optional Delta-9 THC.
Broad-spectrum CBD offers potential therapeutic effects without the high. CBN is known for its potential calming effects, which may aid sleep. According to some studies, CBN has been shown to help reduce sleep disturbance, helping you stay asleep throughout the night without the next-day grogginess associated with other sleep aids. The gummies are also available in a formula containing Delta-9 THC, which may help with pain relief and overall relaxation. Available in five delicious flavors (we love the green apple!), each sleep gummy contains 50 milligrams of CBD and 50 milligrams of CBN.
Right now, new customers can save 30 percent on their first orders by signing up for the River Botanicals email list. Sweet dreams!
Grammy Winner Behind Madonna Hits Dies at 69
Grammy Award-winning music producer William Orbit, who worked with Madonna, U,2 and Britney Spears, has died at the age of 69. The British producer’s death was announced in a statement attributed to family and friends, although no cause of death was given. “He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness,” the statement read. During his decades-long career, Orbit also released multiple solo albums and singles, such as an EDM version of “Barber’s Adagio for Strings,” which was a hit in the U.K. and Europe in 1999. Orbit is perhaps best known for the work he did with Madonna, including writing and producing her critically acclaimed 1998 album Ray of Light. The album won Album of the Year and Best Pop album at the 1999 Grammy Awards. The following year, the pair also won the Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Beautiful Stranger,” for the soundtrack to the Austin Powers sequel. British musician and DJ Fatboy Slim was one of those who paid tribute to Orbit. “Rest in peace, my friend,” he wrote. “You were a trailblazer and a gentleman. We owe you a debt of gratitude.”
Iconic rockstar Joan Jett made a shocking announcement that she would be canceling shows due to a health scare. “Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process,” the statement, posted Wednesday to her Instagram story, reads. The statement also shared that, according to doctors’ orders, the 67-year-old star “will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and in Louisville, KY on September 24th.” The “I Love Rock and Roll” singer had her big break with the teenage punk rock girl band, The Runaways, in the 70s. After their split, she founded her own band, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, with whom she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. “She’s looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come,” the statement concluded.
Multiple Grammy-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire abruptly postponed its Thursday night concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center after a medical emergency involving one of its members. The legendary group announced the last-minute cancellation in a statement on Instagram, telling fans to hold onto their tickets as a new date “will be announced soon.” According to the New York Post, the venue announced the postponement just 10 minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time. It remains unclear which band member suffered the medical emergency, or the nature of the health issue. The show is part of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour with Lionel Richie, 77, who also faced a health scare earlier this summer. In June, Richie was forced to pull out of two tour dates after becoming ill during the opening night of the tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The “Stuck on You” singer told the audience he was feeling “dizzy” before leaving the stage during intermission. He never returned and was later hospitalized, prompting the cancellation of the next two scheduled shows. The band’s current North American tour runs through mid-August before returning to The Venetian in Las Vegas for a limited residency this October.
A measles-infected visitor spent 11 hours at the Universal Studios theme park, and now health officials are warning other attendees. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department issued a warning on Wednesday to visitors to the Hollywood theme park between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on July 26. “With summer travel underway, the risk of exposure to infectious diseases may increase,” said Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County Health Officer. “We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling and attending crowded events.” Just days before the news, vaccine-skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went against his usual anti-vaccine rhetoric, encouraging vaccination for the severely contagious disease amid the highest number of cases seen in 35 years. There have been more recorded measles cases in his term than there have been in the rest of the 21st century. Health officials from the county warn that people who attended the park on July 26 may be at risk of developing symptoms for up to 21 days after exposure.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy confirmed his engagement on Wednesday in a post shared to his Instagram. “He said he’d think about it,” the post said of Kenworthy’s now-fiancé, alongside a carousel of images of the proposal. The Olympic Silver Medalist, 34, and his Australian finance executive fiancé, Andrew Rigby, got engaged while vacationing in Mallorca. “I told Andrew I was taking him on a little adventure,” Kenworthy told People in an interview following the engagement. He got down on one knee atop a cliff on the luxurious Mediterranean island. “To say I was shocked was an understatement,” Rigby said. The two made their relationship public in August 2024 via an Instagram post. Kenworthy has competed in four winter Olympic games: 2014 and 2018 for the USA and 2022 and 2026 for England. He placed sixth in the men’s halfpipe in 2026 and won silver in men’s freestyle slopestyle in 2014.
The fate of CNN, undoubtedly the world’s most famous name in news, hangs in the balance. Donald Trump, as much as anyone, continues to think that CNN is CNN. He hates it for that—and he thinks he’s using his power to kill it. To sum up the state of play as quickly as I can: David Ellison has used his father, Larry Ellison’s, money to take control of Paramount. Larry is a Trump supporter, and Trump helped push the deal through. The Ellisons’ bid for Warner Bros. Discovery (crucially, CNN is part of WBD) was immediately countered by a bid from Netflix—which the WBD board preferred and hurried to accept. But then the Ellisons bid more. The Ellisons getting this deal would mean that Trump had well and truly vanquished CNN, his enemy. So a whole bunch of blue state attorneys general got together and sued to stop the deal. But then came the Ellisons’ ju-jitsu move: They agreed to delay the deal if all sides would accept an early trial date—which, this week, was set for March 2027. News is not really the point for David Ellison... And he is not dumb enough to go to trial. This leaves Trump with a surprise ending—and CNN with a fate no one saw coming.
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack to see how the media war actually plays out.