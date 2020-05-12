Pilot’s Brother Blames Kobe Bryant and Other Passengers for Fatal Helicopter Crash
The brother of the pilot in the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others says the passengers were at fault for the accident, according to court papers reported by CNN. The documents respond to the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Bryant's widow, Vanessa. Berge Zobayan’s lawyers deny every allegation in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit and request that it be dismissed. Zobayan, listed as successor in interest for his pilot brother Ara Zobayan, states through his attorneys that “any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent was directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent.” The documents state that the passengers knew the risks involved, and add: “This negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility.” Vanessa Bryant’s attorney filed a complaint in February holding Island Express, the helicopter company, and Ara Zobayan responsible for the crash.