New York Couple Has Donated More Than $3 Million to Anti-Vaxx Movement: Report

A New York couple is behind more than $3 million in contributions to the anti-vaccine movement, including at two forums that serve the city’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. Hedge-fund manager Bernard Selz and his wife, Lisa, started donating to organizations that question the safety of vaccines about seven years ago, The Washington Post reports. The Selz Foundation provides roughly three-fourths of the funding to the Informed Consent Action Network, a three-year-old charity that promotes parental choice in vaccine safety. “They should be allowed to have the measles if they want the measles,” their group's spokesperson told reporters. “It’s crazy that there’s this level of intensity around a trivial childhood illness.”