Financial Firm Backs Out of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship
‘HORNET’S NEST’
The financial institution appointed co-conservator of Britney Spears’ vast fortune has backed out of the arrangement, citing the controversy surrounding the legal agreement, TMZ reports. Bessemer Trust was named co-conservator of Spears’ finances alongside her father Jamie in November but had not yet assumed the role due to a delay in legal filings. A source close to the financial firm told TMZ that Spears’ legal life was a “hornet’s nest,” especially following her shocking testimony last week. The day before news of Bessemer’s exit broke, a Los Angeles judge denied the singer’s request to remove her father from the conservatorship entirely. Jamie Spears also responded to his daughter’s claim that her conservatorship prevented her from having an IUD removed to have more children, saying that he had not been involved in decisions regarding the conservatorship for many years. The steward of that aspect of the legal arrangement, Jodi Montgomery, denied that Spears was under any restrictions regarding her marriage or family planning.