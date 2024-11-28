Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (or Cyber Month, for that matter) may be historically known for gifting savvy bargain hunters and holiday shoppers the best deals of the year, especially in the appliance, tech and electronics categories, but if you’re looking to invest in some new beauty splurges, this week is also one of the best times of the year to score on skincare, cosmetics, hair products and beauty tech.

Whether you’re looking to restock (or stock up on) your favorite premium skincare staples without paying full price or are looking to try something new, now is the perfect time to take advantage of some serious savings in virtually every beauty category—especially those spendier items like clinical-grade serums and high-tech beauty devices, like LED Light Therapy masks and facial-toning microcurrent wands.

Of course, there are plenty of very solid sales on drugstore and mid-level beauty items, but where you’re really going to save the most coin this Black Friday and Cyber week), is on the higher-priced items and coveted brands that rarely ever sell at a discount or marked down. Think brands like NuFace, Metacine, SkinMedica, etc.

Sure, slight discounts on already-inexpensive things like $10 sheet masks on Amazon and mall brand body butter doorbusters are definitely great if you already use those items, but we suggest really focusing on those rare scores that may not be discounted again until Black Friday 2025, if ever. From clinical-grade wrinkle-smoothing laser treatments to esthetician-endorsed serums, there’s no better time to treat yourself than this Black Friday and Cyber Week.

Nira’s At-Home Handheld Lasers Wrinkles are a normal part of aging, but if you’d prefer to visibly minimize signs of maturing, the Nira Precision Laser will do the trick. It’s the first and (currently) only at-home laser treatment with a tip small enough to target hard-to-reach areas. The device is FDA-cleared and it's programmed with five easy-to-use settings that won’t cause pain or irritation. If you think that’s a sweet deal, through Dec. 3, Nira will be 25 percent off sitewide with code BFCM2024. Shop At Nira

QÚL Beauty by Skin Experts Skincare Another esthetician-backed, clinical-grade skincare line that rarely goes on sale, QÚL Beauty by Skin Experts, is offering a whopping 50 percent off sitewide through Dec. 3. Formulated with pure, innovative ingredients like peptides, probiotics and micro-algae, QÚL Beauty by Skin Experts lineup is formulated to transform the skin, reduce common pain points like fine lines and discoloration all without disrupting and damaging the skin barrier. Shop At QÚL Beauty by Skin Experts

Shark Beauty’s FlexStyle Hair Tool Collection When it comes to damage-free and salon-level blowout tools, many of our editors agree that the Shark FlexStyle tool is the best there is—we even like it more than Dyson’s beloved (and more expensive) AirWrap collection. Right now, you can score up to 55 percent off all Shark products, including the hair tool lineup. Shop At SharkNinja Free Shipping

Dr. Diamond’s Metacine Skincare Lineup This plastic surgeon-created skincare system may cost more than double our monthly car payment, but my skin can’t get enough of the potent duo. While we’re generally immune to “viral” beauty products on social media, there’s a reason renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond’s skincare line, Metacine, has been all over your TikTok lately—it really is incredible. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, take 20 percent off full-size skincare products. Shop At Metacine

Dermaflash’s Pro-Level Exfoliation Devices If you’re looking for a way to help reduce peach fuzz, facial hair, exfoliate and help your skincare products absorb more deeply, dermaplaning can be an excellent tool. In our opinion, Dermaflash’s at-home dermaplaning and exfoliating devices are just as effective (and gentle) as in-office treatments. The brand’s hero product, the Dermaflash Luxe+ exfoliates dead facial skin cells using sonic technology that is safe on all skin types and tones—including sensitive skin. The brand’s Dermapore+ device is an ultrasonic pore extractor that uses next-gen Ionic technology to reduce pore size and remove blackheads, which will help you push back expensive facials. Right now, score 30 percent off sitewide with the code FLASH30. Shop At Dermaflash Free Shipping

SkinMedica’s Clinical Skincare SkinMedica is the go-to, science-backed and clinical-forward topical brand trusted by thousands of dermatologists, injectors, plastic surgeons and aestheticians. Not only do SkinMedica’s innovative treatments work on their own to help combat a laundry list of skin concerns, from fine lines and laxity to discoloration and scarring, but they’re also formulated to help maintain and enhance the results of in-office treatments. Right now, the Allergan-owned skincare line is offering a very rare sale (the famed TNS Advanced Serum included!)—take 25 percent off sitewide plus free shipping. Shop At SkinMedica Free Shipping

Therabody’s TheraFace Beauty Tools You likely know Therabody best for its bestselling massage gun, but the brand has also tapped into the beauty tech sphere with its TheraFace Mask (an LED light mask with vibration therapy) and TheraFace Pro (an all-in-one skincare device with red, blue, and infrared light therapy settings). From now through Dec. 7, both will be on sale, with the former being marked down from $599 to $549 and the latter from $399 to $299. Shop At Therabody Free Shipping