Celebrate National Coffee Day With Scouted’s Favorite Coffee Picks

If you’re anything like us, National Coffee Day is kind of every day. But really, it turns out, it’s September 29th. While I’m not normally one for National Days (Did you know that June 10th is National Ballpoint Pen Day?), National Coffee Day is one I can get behind. Coffee is the greatest, and if you think otherwise, you either need to watch some Gilmore Girls or change your brew style. To help you celebrate National Coffee Day, which for me means staying caffeinated all day long, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite coffee products, from beans to scales, to machines, and everything in between.

FOR COFFEE BEANS

Trade Coffee Although I’m not the biggest subscription person, there’s one I can’t get enough of. Trade Coffee is like “the old school Netflix for coffee. You can either choose from a variety of roasters across the country creating ethically sourced and high quality coffee, or you can take Trade’s quiz which will match you with a roaster based on your coffee drinking style.” Buy on Trade Coffee $ 15

FOR A COFFEE SCALE

Escali Scale A scale is almost as essential to a good roast as the beans. You need to make sure you have your water to coffee ratio down pat. For precise measuring, I turn unflinchingly to my Escali. “It comes in a variety of colors and has a sleek LCD display that measures out in grams and ounces, and has a nifty ‘tare’ feature. This subtracts the weight of the bowl or plate on your scale from the measurement, so you’re always starting at zero with no math involved.” Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR COLD BREW

Takeya Cold Brew Maker If cold brew is your coffee of choice, the Takeya is a must for you. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes, “The Takeya is not only the best way to get non-acidic, super flavorful iced coffee, but it’s probably the easiest. All you’ll need to do is add some coarsely ground beans to the center fine-mesh filter, fill the container with water, and let it sit overnight. In the morning, chuck a couple of ice cubes into your travel bottle and pour in your perfectly brewed coffee.” Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HOT COFFEE

Mr. Coffee Stop fooling yourself. The Mr. Coffee makes delicious coffee that is always ready, always hot, and easy to make. What more do you want? “The barebones Mr. Coffee makes coffee that tastes exactly the same way every damn time, and we could all use a little consistency in our lives right about now. No matter what the Folgers-to-water ratio you end up throwing in there, every time it’ll pump out a delicious, caffeinated brew that will quench any caffeine craving.” Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ESPRESSO

Bialetti Moka Express I’m not going to recommend an espresso machine here. We’ve done that. But here, I’d like to recommend the Bialetti Moka. For a fraction of the price you can make espresso on your stovetop in no time at all. The design is sleek and timeless and the espresso that comes out of it is traditional as ever. I can’t get enough of my Moka pot. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MILK FROTHING

Vava Electric Milk Steamer Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth, a once Starbucks devotee, found a way to make their drinks at home thanks to this milk frother. “It takes maybe a minute, maybe more, to heat up and froth. When it’s finished, you’re presented with what truly is hot airy foam, as well as warmed milk underneath that. In a word, it’s perfect.” Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR COFFEE CUPS

Bodum Pavina Glasses We can’t get enough of these Bodum double-walled coffee glasses. Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth put it best: “The double-wall glass means that while the liquid inside is kept perfectly hot, the outside is still cool to the touch. I’ve never burned or even hurt my hand holding this glass, and I can place it down on a table without worrying about it burning the surface. That double layer also keeps drinks cool and prevents condensation, so you don’t need a coaster if it’s holding cool liquid either.” Plus, it looks amazing. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

