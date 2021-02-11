Rep. Beth Van Duyne ‘Shocked’ as Man Takes His Own Life Outside Her Home
‘SHOCKED AND SADDENED’
Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) says she’s “shocked and saddened” after an unidentified man took his own life outside her home on Wednesday. Irving police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the mid-afternoon, and arrived to find the man’s body in front of Van Duyne’s house. According to NBC Dallas Fort-Worth, Van Duyne’s office confirmed she was home at the time, heard a gunshot, saw the body on the sidewalk, and immediately called the police. Law enforcement hasn’t determined any link between Van Duyne and the man, and it’s not known how he gained access to the gated community. In a statement, a spokesperson for Van Duyne said: “She is shocked and saddened that someone would take their own life.” Irving Police and the FBI are investigating the incident.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741